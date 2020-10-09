Helen Jean Swan, age 83, of Chicago passed away on October 4th. She was born in Chicago to William Z. and Mary Mavrinac. Helen excelled at English and attended Jones Commercial High School where she learned secretarial skills. She gained employment as a legal secretary downtown. Always bettering herself, Helen attended night classes at Northwestern University, where she met her doting husband, Donald Rowan Swan, of 60 years. Helen is a member of the Beverly Unitarian Church, and possessed compassion for every living creature. In addition to church volunteer activities, she volunteered on a suicide hotline and at a domestic violence shelter.
She is survived by her loving husband Donald; her daughter, Laura and son-in-law, Gordon MacMorran; her grandchildren, Andrew and Charlotte; her cousins; and many nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thanks to Helen's caring neighbors who helped the family in countless ways, and made it possible for Don and Helen to live in their home.
Helen will be cremated and returned to the earth in due time. In lieu of flowers please give additional kindnesses to people and animals and/or donate to a religious organization or charity in her memory.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10th from 1 pm – 4pm at Donnellan Funeral Home, 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
