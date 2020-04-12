|
Helen M. Paolini nee Rotondi, age 93, passed away peacefully into eternal life at her home on April 1st. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident born on November 14, 1926, to the late Anna Rose nee Coppotelli and Angelo Rotondi. Married June 21, 1952 to the late Peter C. Paolini (1990). Devoted mother of Charles and Jeanne (Timothy) Morge. Loving grandmother of Sean and Lucy Morge. Sister of the late Thomas (late Evelyn), infant Agata, Louis (late Elva), Bernard (late Josephine) Rotondi and Theresa (late Lorenzo) Pisterzi. Sister-in-law of Sandra (late Joseph) Paolini and Sherill (late Edilio) Paolini-Smith. Beloved cousin and Aunt Helen to many nieces and nephews. Bloom Township High School graduate class of 1945. Helen worked at Flintkote before having children. After a few years, she returned to work at Kline's Department Store for over 30 years until the store closed in 1995. Helen formed numerous friendships at her workplaces, always tried to get along with everyone and share her pleasant smile. Before Dementia crept into her life about twelve years ago, she always enjoyed simple activities. She and her husband Peter would play Canasta with other couples almost monthly. Later, she would play with her lifelong lady friends. A fabulous cook, she was famous for jello salads and elaborate, delicious Christmas cookies. She enjoyed walking, her weekly beauty shop appointments, gardening vegetable and flowers, along with senior day trips and vacations. Many thanks to her caregivers at UniCare, Visiting Angels and Vitas Hospice. Services and burial at Assumption Cemetery were held privately on April 7th. A future celebration of life at San Rocco Oratory, Chicago Heights, where Helen was a loyal parishioner, will be held at a later date. Memorial Mass intentions may be made in Helen's name to San Rocco Oratory. For further service information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights at 708-481-9230, panozzobros.com or srocco.org.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 12, 2020