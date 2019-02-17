Helen Marie Greenhalgh, age 98, passed away peacefully December 6, 2018. Born Jan. 13, 1920 to Clifford and Nellie Horney, Helen was raised in rural Littleton, IL, spending her elementary and high school years living in Rushville to further her music instruction. During her childhood and college, Helen demonstrated exceptional talent as a pianist, earning many awards. She graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University in 1941. During those years she was listed in the "Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges", was president of the Women's League, sorority House President, a member of a senior women's honorary society, and an accomplished accompanist for the college choir. It was during those years that she met her future husband and IWU student, Ted Greenhalgh.WWII interrupted Helen's studies to become a music professor, but after marrying Ted, Helen's passion for music still played a defining role in her life. Helen eventually used her talents, after moving to Park Forest, to accompany Faith United Protestant Church's many musical performances, taught piano all the years of the Park Forest Music Conservatory's operation, became a K-6 music teacher in the Park Forest Public Schools, was a docent for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and was instrumental in coordinating a program of docents from the Chicago Symphony with those of the Art Institute of Chicago to connect the Arts for visiting school groups. Helen was a person of many interests which included being a proud Park Forester, a collector of antiques, a lover of poetry, and an avid follower of current events and sports.Helen was predeceased by her husband Ted but is survived by daughters Martha (John) Adams and Debbie (Glenn) Wheeler; grandmother to Jeffrey (Kate) Adams, Erin (Jason) Jacobs, and Lindsay (Marc) Jerabek; great grandmother to seven. Private services were held. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at nationalmssociety.org. Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary