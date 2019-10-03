Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
1515 Chicago Road
Chicago Heights, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen DiNuzzo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen T. DiNuzzo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen T. DiNuzzo Obituary
Helen T. DiNuzzo (nee Marchigiani) age 93 a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gino L. (2005). Loving mother to Gino L. DiNuzzo Jr., Cathy (Bob) Brown and Debbie (Jim) Gazis. Beautiful grandmother to Lauren Brown, Bobby (Jennifer) Brown, Anthony Brown, Jimmy Gazis and Theo Gazis. Helen was a partner with her loving husband Gino of Hilltop Liquors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Hilarity for Charity.

Visitation Friday, October 4th from 3PM to 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass at 10AM on Saturday at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
Download Now