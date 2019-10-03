|
|
Helen T. DiNuzzo (nee Marchigiani) age 93 a longtime resident of Chicago Heights, Illinois passed away on September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gino L. (2005). Loving mother to Gino L. DiNuzzo Jr., Cathy (Bob) Brown and Debbie (Jim) Gazis. Beautiful grandmother to Lauren Brown, Bobby (Jennifer) Brown, Anthony Brown, Jimmy Gazis and Theo Gazis. Helen was a partner with her loving husband Gino of Hilltop Liquors. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen's memory to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Hilarity for Charity.
Visitation Friday, October 4th from 3PM to 8PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass at 10AM on Saturday at St. Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Illinois. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 3, 2019