Henry "Hank" Boersma, Jr., age 86, US Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 64 years to the late Joyce M. Boersma, nee Brauer. Loving father of Janice (Richard) Tiggelaar, Thomas (Mischelle) Boersma, Nancy (Mark) Triezenberg, and Carolyn (Steve) Colangelo. Cherished grandfather of Marika (Damon) Birkby and Peter Tiggelaar; Matthew Boersma, Brooke (Brian) Dowling, Bridgette, Abigail, and Stephanie Boersma; Cara, Tyler (Grace), Jordan, Heidi, and Anna Triezenberg; Alex (Susan), Sam, Adam, Luke, and Jillian Colangelo. Dearest great-grandfather of Jack, Seth, Meilana, Trajan, and Verity. Dear of brother Dorothy (Robert) Morgan. Fond brother-in-law of Thomas (late Diane) Brauer and the late Margaret (late Melvin) Ten Hoor. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Hank retired from IBM as a Custom Engineer with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed restoring old radios and telephones. Hank also repaired and restored upholstery as a part-time job. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community a private burial with military honors has been held. A Memorial Service to celebrate Hank's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church 6850 W. 159th St. Tinley Park, IL 60477 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at
colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.