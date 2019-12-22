|
Henry W. Luebke, age 91, late of Homer Glen, formerly of South Holland, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nicla Luebke, nee Carli. Loving father of Jan (Dirk) Swiderek, Karyn (Harry) Madorin, late Mark (Pam) Luebke, and the late Steven Luebke. Proud grandfather of Dana, Julie, Elise, Nick, and Kayla. Dear brother-in-law of Sonia Carli, and uncle of Diane DeRe. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Katherine Luebke.
Visitation Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 15525 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park, IL 60462, with Rev. Heino Blaauw officiating. Interment Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery – Alsip, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Post #5788 (1026 E. 9th St. Lockport, IL 60441), appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 22, 2019