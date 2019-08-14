|
nee Bermudez
Beloved wife of Juan Licea and the late Ascencion Perez , age 87 years , resident of Chicago Heights, IL;
Loving mother of Juanita (Rogelio) Zuniga, Robert (Sherry) Perez, Joe (Donna) Perez, Herlinda Perez, Gilbert (Diane) Perez, Irma (Antonio) Soria, Javier Perez, Rosa (Gavier) Sanchez, Ricardo (Jennifer) Perez, Alma Perez and Maria Lourdes Licea; Cherished grandmother of 28, proud great-grandmother of 38; Dearest sister of Javier Rios and Irma (Luis) Rosales. Former member of Damas Gaudalupanas.
Visitation Thursday 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from Hirsch West End Chapel, 3501 Lincoln Hwy. Matteson, IL. to St. Agnes Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery.
For information or to express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, 708-748-3800 or www.hirschfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 14, 2019