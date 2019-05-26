|
Herman C. "Bud" George, Age 91, late of Homewood. Beloved husband of the late Lois C. George nee Taylor. Dear father of Cynthia (Philip Griest) George, Gregory D. (Nina) George and Jeffrey W. George. Cherished grandfather of Leslie (Fiance' Aaron Greenberg) George. Preceded in death by his brothers Jack George, Roscoe (the late Mary) George, Roy (Kitty) George and Robert George. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Thursday, May 30, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens. For additional information contact www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 26, 2019