Herman R. Ruiz, age 94, longtime Blue Island resident passed away July 8, 2019. Born February 25, 1925 in Mexico City, Mexico and migrated to USA at the age of 1. Married the late Lupe Trejo in 1946. Loving father of Linda Ruiz, Margaret (John) Less, Joseph Ruiz, John Ruiz, and the late Herman (Janet) Ruiz, Jr., Dominic Ruiz, Carol (Robert) Nelson, Mercedes Ruiz, and Lupe Ruiz. Proud grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 18. Herman served in the US Army during WWII, was a member of the landing forces on D-Day, and while deployed in Belgium he became a US Citizen for his services to our nation. Decorations and Citations during his service include: European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Bronze Battle Star, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and 3 Overseas Service Bars. Herman worked for Eastern Airlines for 20 years and Clark Oil Refinery for 21 years. He retired in 1993. Visitation will be held Friday July 12, 2019 from 2-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St. Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at St Walter Church 11722 S Oakley Ave, Chicago, IL 60643. Interment St Benedict Cemetery Crestwood, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 11, 2019