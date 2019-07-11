Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
(708) 388-1636
For more information about
Herman Ruiz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
2429 West 127th Street
Blue Island, IL 60406
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St Walter Church
11722 S Oakley Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Ruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman R. Ruiz


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman R. Ruiz Obituary
Herman R. Ruiz, age 94, longtime Blue Island resident passed away July 8, 2019. Born February 25, 1925 in Mexico City, Mexico and migrated to USA at the age of 1. Married the late Lupe Trejo in 1946. Loving father of Linda Ruiz, Margaret (John) Less, Joseph Ruiz, John Ruiz, and the late Herman (Janet) Ruiz, Jr., Dominic Ruiz, Carol (Robert) Nelson, Mercedes Ruiz, and Lupe Ruiz. Proud grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of 18. Herman served in the US Army during WWII, was a member of the landing forces on D-Day, and while deployed in Belgium he became a US Citizen for his services to our nation. Decorations and Citations during his service include: European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Bronze Battle Star, Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, and 3 Overseas Service Bars. Herman worked for Eastern Airlines for 20 years and Clark Oil Refinery for 21 years. He retired in 1993. Visitation will be held Friday July 12, 2019 from 2-8pm at Hickey Memorial Chapel 2429 W. 127th St. Blue Island, IL 60406. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday at St Walter Church 11722 S Oakley Ave, Chicago, IL 60643. Interment St Benedict Cemetery Crestwood, IL. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (708) 388-1636.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now