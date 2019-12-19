|
|
On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, the world lost a treasured soul. Beloved mother, grandmother and sister, Hermina Fredrica Sayers nee Watson, went home to be with the Lord at age 83. Hermina was born in Spanish Town, Jamaica on March 22, 1936 to Carmen Williams and George Watson. She obtained her nursing degree abroad in England. She worked as a registered nurse in two local hospitals in Illinois until retirement. She found a permanent home in Park Forest, Illinois where she spent the remainder of her life. As well as being a loving mother to her two children, Barrington and Myrna, she was also a devoted caretaker of elderly relatives. Known as "Curly", "Mother C" and "Toppi", Hermina was a passionate church goer who kept the Lord's words close to her heart. She never turned her back on a friend or stranger in need. Hermina loved her family and could talk the ear off a stranger about them. She loved to travel the world, new places and old. For those who knew her best, knew she was a loving, fierce, strong, independent woman who lived her life to the absolute fullest. Hermina is survived by her two children, Barrington Lee Sr. and Myrna Dimmitt, her daughter-in-law, Celina Lee, and former son-in-law, Denton Meade, and four cherished grandchildren, Sean Meade, Elizabeth Lee, Ryan Meade and Barrington Lee Jr. She is also survived by her two siblings, Lorna Craig and Hugh Craig, and many relatives, friends, and acquaintances who will love and miss her dearly.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9a.m. – 11a.m. at Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home 50 Westwood Drive . Funeral Services 11a.m. Interment Washington Memory Gardens.
For information or to express your condolences please visit our www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 19, 2019