Honorable Allen F. Murphy, 55, suddenly. Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County. Son of the late Allen F. Murphy, M.D. and Lorraine (nee Roache). Loving brother of John T. (Lisa) Murphy and Colleen (Robert) Rauseo. Fond uncle of Meghan, Sean, Molly, Mary and Maura Murphy. Funeral Monday 10:00 a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave. to St. Christina Church (111th. Street at Christiana Ave.) for Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, Il. 60660. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 17, 2019