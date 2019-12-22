Daily Southtown Obituaries
Howard E. Giesen, age 86, U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband for 62 years to Beatrice M. "Bea" Giesen, nee Pohlman. Loving father of Phil (Tina) Giesen, Jean (James) Mihalik and Glenn Giesen. Cherished grandfather of Brandon Mihalik, Steven Mihalik, Ryan (Jayme) Giesen and Max Giesen and great-grandfather of Charlotte Rose. Dear brother of the late Walter Giesen and the late Allan Giesen. Fond brother-in-law of Jackie Wiseman. Dearest uncle of many nieces and nephews. Howard was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the D.C. Cregier Masonic Lodge #81 in Wheeling, IL and a member of the Shriners. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3-8 p.m. A Masonic Service will also be held--time pending. Funeral Service Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to , 2211 North Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 22, 2019
