Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
Ida D'Ercoli. Age 87. Longtime Chicago Heights resident. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1950. Graduate of St Joseph Hospital School of Nursing. Retired from St Joseph Hospital, Joliet after 40 years service as a Registered Nurse. Daughter of the late Ersilia nee Moscardella and Raniero D'Ercoli. Sister of Ilda (late John, late Herbert) Scott-Yaseen and the late Giacinto "Gino" (Nan) D'Ercoli. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 12:00 Noon until time of funeral services 1:00 pm. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 3, 2019
