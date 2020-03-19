|
Ida J. Dattoli, Age 97. Beloved wife of the late James Dattoli; Loving mother of Dominick (Bozena and the late Sandy) Dattoli and Raymond (Sharon) Dattoli; Proud Grandma of Christiana (David) Sinars, and Gianni Dattoli; Cherished Great-Grandma of Nicholas, Gina, Stella and Cambryn; Devoted sister of the late John, Arvina, Raymond, and Florence. Due to the Coronavirus and CDC Regulations, services at the funeral home and interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Smith Crossing, 10501 Emile Lane, Orland Park, IL 60467 would be appreciated. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guest book and leave a condolence message at www.bradygill.com Info. (708) 614-9900
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 19, 2020