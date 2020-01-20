|
Ilda N. Scott-Yaseen nee D'Ercoli. Age 80. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Born November 4, 1939, passed away January 18, 2020. Graduate of Bloom High School Class of 1957. Wife of the late John Scott and Herbert Yaseen. Mother of Gia (Mark) Wells and Andrea Scott. Sister of the late Giacento "Gino" (Nan) D'Ercoli and Ida D'Ercoli. Aunt and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 4:00 pm until time of services 6:30 pm. Private Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 20, 2020