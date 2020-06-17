Ilo McEldowney
1931 - 2020
Ilo May McEldowney, 89 of Bayles Lake, Loda, formerly of Chicago Heights passed away at 2:12 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at Accolade of Paxton Senior Living.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ilo was born March 17, 1931 in Chicago Heights the daughter of William and Ilo Archer Fisher. She married Edward I. McEldowney July 19, 1958 in Chicago Heights. He preceded her in death November 25, 2010.

She is survived by two daughters, Kerry (Mike) Nevill of Mahomet, MaryKay (John) Larocca of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Andrew Nevill, Daniel (Stephanie) Nevill, Sammy Larocca, Maddy Larocca, and sister, Sallie (Steve) Blecharczyk of Pinehurst, North Carolina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Edward, and brother Jim Fisher.

Ilo spent her childhood in Chicago Heights and graduated from Bloom Township High School. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Chicago Heights. Ilo and her husband Ed spent their summers at Bayles Lake, Loda for the past 30 years.

She enjoyed gardening, dancing and music. But nothing meant more to her than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to South Suburban Humane Society, 1103 W. End Ave, Chicago Heights, Illinois 60411. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.


Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baier Family Funeral Services - Paxton - Paxton
406 E Pells Street
Paxton, IL 60957
(217) 379-3200
