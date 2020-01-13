Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
For more information about
Irene Ryan
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W, 111th St.
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
8245 W, 111th St
Palos Hills, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Ryan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Ryan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Ryan Obituary
Irene Marcella Ryan (nee Claussen) age 92. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Judy (Mike Thomson) Ryan, Jack (Piper), Rita (Tom) Lahey, Kelley (Frank) Radochonski and the late Mikey Wunderlich. Loving grandmother of 28 and great grandmother of 35. Dear sister of Lorraine Pospisil, Elmer Claussen, the late Fred Claussen and the late Cecelia Rose Claussen. Retired administrative assistant at Stagg High School and Board member of Peace Village. Many years of service with Palos Community Hospital and member of Sacred Heart A.C.C.W. and Fun Club. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Thursday AT Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W, 111th St., Palos Hills, 9 AM until time of Mass, 10 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -