Irene Marcella Ryan (nee Claussen) age 92. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack". Devoted mother of Judy (Mike Thomson) Ryan, Jack (Piper), Rita (Tom) Lahey, Kelley (Frank) Radochonski and the late Mikey Wunderlich. Loving grandmother of 28 and great grandmother of 35. Dear sister of Lorraine Pospisil, Elmer Claussen, the late Fred Claussen and the late Cecelia Rose Claussen. Retired administrative assistant at Stagg High School and Board member of Peace Village. Many years of service with Palos Community Hospital and member of Sacred Heart A.C.C.W. and Fun Club. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Thursday AT Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W, 111th St., Palos Hills, 9 AM until time of Mass, 10 AM. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 13, 2020