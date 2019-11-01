|
|
Irwin D. Eiskamp, age 90, of South Chicago Heights, Illinois, passed away peacefully October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris Mae Eiskamp nee Albert. Loving father of Karen (Brian) Goddard and Kathy (Russell) Heusmann. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer Watson, Megan (Michael) Rons, Matthew Heusmann, and Nichole Heusmann. Great grandfather of Henry Rons and Quinn Rons. Dear brother of the late Malinda Schoeling. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Sena Schumacher-Eiskamp.
Irwin was a proud United States Army Veteran. He retired after 35 years of service with Spiekhout Heating & Cooling. He was a member of Local 73 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Irwin was actively involved at St. Paul Lutheran Church: Serving on the Building Finance Committee, Chairman of Christian Education, Elders, Building Committee and Grounds, Board of Trustees, and Vice Chairman of Congregation. Irwin was a founding member of the Luther East High School, Council Member, and Board of Director with the Lutheran High School Association of Greater Chicago. Irwin was also a former Member and Chairman of the South Chicago Heights Fire and Police Board Commission.
Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 9:00 until time of Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. at St Paul Lutheran Church, 330 Highland Dr. Chicago Heights, IL. Interment at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery – Flossmoor, IL. Information at 708-755-6100 or www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 1, 2019