nee Zarante, age 73, of Crete Illinois, formerly of Chicago Heights Illinois, peacefully passed away at her home on September 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family; beloved wife of the late Russell Guzzo; loving sister of Margaret (Jeff) Smith, Rita (the late John) Genzler, Sam and David Zarante, Helen Clifford, and Theresa (Wayne) Heerema,; loving aunt of many nieces and nephews She will be deeply missed by many family and friends.

Family and friends will gather for a Graveside Interment on Saturday 11:00 a.m. at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood IL. 60425. In lieu of flowers contributions to Vitas Hospice 8525 West 183rd St. Suite M. Tinley Park, IL 60487 or South Suburban Human Society 1103 West End Ave. Chicago Heights, IL 60611

Arrangement entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, Park Forest, IL. For information or to express your condolences please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700.



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Interment
11:00 AM
Assumption Cemetery
