J. Timothy Vorel, age 68, of Homer Glen, IL, passed away peacefully with his family by his side listening to The Moody Blues on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Silver Cross Hospital. Beloved husband for 43 years to Paula, (nee Canene) and loving father and best friend of Nicole "Nikki" (Mike) Johnson. Devoted son of the late Joseph and Shirley Vorel, brother of Richard "Ricky" Vorel and dear brother-in-law of Kathy (Robert) Canene Kidd. Much loved uncle and godfather to many nephews and nieces. A hardworking family man, Tim was a Savings and Loan Branch Manager by day and an owner/manager at the "One Day Service" California Cleaning Palace by night. "Cry bones almighty," the "Cal Pal" was one of his favorite places. As an active member of the Tinley Park Kiwanis club, he held many officer positions over the years, his favorite being on the planning committee for Oktoberfest. Tim lived life in the fast lane in his Chevy Z-28 Camaro, which led to a love of Indy racing and NASCAR. He loved to go fast, and "Race Day Sundays" were his favorite. A true Chicagoan at heart, Tim had a passion for the Chicago White Sox, Bears and Blackhawks and always let everyone know it. "Gee willakers," Tim adored people, especially his family and friends, and was always up for a passionate political debate over a brewski. Visitation Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Service Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem), Orland Park. Interment Christ Lutheran Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Together We Cope (TWC), 17010 Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477 or the Lockport VFW Post 5788, 1026 E. 9th St., Lockport, IL 60441 are appreciated. "Heavens to Murgatroyd," he will be missed. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400 Published in the Daily Southtown on May 8, 2019