Jack F. 'Whitey' Christensen, age 88 of Chicago, Korean War Navy Veteran; beloved husband of the late Patricia. Loving father of Connie, Deacon Thomas (Judith), Ann Ph.D (the late Reagan Miller) and Katherine (Rob Hardin) Christensen. Devoted grandfather of Wilson, Sam and Elliot Miller and Ella and Evan Hardin. Dear brother of the late Jean (the late Loyal) Lundorf. Uncle of Joyce, Carol, Linda and Jack. Lying-in-state on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Chapel, 1260 Franciscan Drive, Lemont, Il 60491, 12:30pm until 2:30pm. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 2pm until 8pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5725 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago. Funeral Monday, 9am Chapel Service to St. Turibius Church, 5646 S. Karlov Avenue, Chicago, Mass 9:30am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Former President of St. Turibius H.N.S., Usher's Club and Sports Boosters. Jack was in industrial sales for over 60 years at Packing Materials Corporation, Welch Packaging and Jack Christensen LTD. Jack was the founder of the Pack King's Softball Dynasties from 1971 until his retirement in the early 90's. Jack was a lifetime White Sox fan and touched many lives with his intelligence and sense of humor. It would make Jack and his family very happy if memorials would be made to Jack and his wife Pat's church, St. Turibius. Thank you to the staff at Mother Theresa Home at Franciscan Village in Lemont and Palos Hospice for their care of dad. 773-767-4730 or rjmodellfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019