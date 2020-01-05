|
|
Jacob A. Morandi Jr., age 78, 41 year Matteson Resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland and Pullman areas, passed away on December 25, 2019. Retired 50 Year member of Local 701 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Jake, also known as Jack, took great pleasure in being a Journeyman Mechanic. From repairing truck trailers to mounting snowplows on State Tollway trucks to customizing vans into comfortable vacation vehicles, he could do it all. At work, he took his time and did the job right.
Husband of 49 years to Terri nee Brewer; Loving Father of Cortney Phillips and the late Mark Morandi; Cherished Grandfather of Taylor Nichole and Todd A. Phillips, Jr.; Loving Brother of Geraldine West, Mary Ann Davis, Ralph, Robert and the late Neal and Peter Morandi, Sr.; Loving Uncle and dear friend of many. He especially enjoyed sharing morning coffee and friendship at the Frankfort BP gas station with attendant Ron Tabor, Ray Hilger Sr., Jim Ethel and Greg Clarke.
Jake was an avid gardener which he learned at the knee of his Mother Helen until his cancer returned last July. Indeed, he once said he felt close to his mother while gardening. From his Father Jacob Sr., he learned a work ethic that was second to none. Jake was also an NRA member who often enjoyed practicing his marksmanship.
It was Jake's wish that he be cremated and that no services be held for him.
While we rejoice that his pain is over, we shall forever miss Jake's presence. He will lovingly be remembered as The Heavyweight Champ of Survival and The Man, The Myth, The Legend, by those closest to him.
Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois, 708-206-2000
Published in the Daily Southtown on Jan. 5, 2020