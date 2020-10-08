October 9, 1933 – October 3, 2020
Jacob Anthony Biamonte, Jr., passed away in the early hours of October 3rd, 2020 accompanied by his loving family members. Known as "Shakey Jake", Jake was a lifelong member of the Chicago Heights community. Jake graduated from St. Agnes School and Bloom Township High School Class of 1951. Jake then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon return to the states, Jake found his heartthrob, Thelma J. Capriotti and swiftly married her on September 14th, 1957. For more than 50 years, Jake served the south suburban community via his proprietorship of Biamonte's Silver Tavern in Chicago Heights, IL, where patrons could enjoy his legendary home-made beef sandwiches (served on Marconi bread with one onion slice, two pickles and a pepper on top) with a cold Bud or his signature dry gin martini. Jake is survived by his spouse, Thelma J. Biamonte (née Capriotti); three daughters including Lori J. Biamonte-O'Mara (Brendan), Cari L. Biamonte-Bolda (Frederick), and Geri K. Biamonte. Jake was proud of his two grandsons, Mason P. O'Mara (Ashley Silbaugh) of Madison, WI and Morgan P. O'Mara of Rock Island, IL. A funeral mass will be held in his honor at St. Agnes Church in Chicago Heights, IL, on October 24th, 2020 at 10a.m. He will later be interred at Abraham Lincoln Veterans Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Attendance at both services will be limited due to necessity. Jake will forever be remembered as an icon of love, loyalty, and generosity. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Calumet in Munster, IN. https://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/
Requests for memorial cards may be sent to gkbiamonte@yahoo.com. Please include name and mailing address.