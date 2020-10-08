1/
Jacob Anthony Biamonte Jr.
1933 - 2020
October 9, 1933 – October 3, 2020

Jacob Anthony Biamonte, Jr., passed away in the early hours of October 3rd, 2020 accompanied by his loving family members. Known as "Shakey Jake", Jake was a lifelong member of the Chicago Heights community. Jake graduated from St. Agnes School and Bloom Township High School Class of 1951. Jake then served in the US Navy during the Korean War. Upon return to the states, Jake found his heartthrob, Thelma J. Capriotti and swiftly married her on September 14th, 1957. For more than 50 years, Jake served the south suburban community via his proprietorship of Biamonte's Silver Tavern in Chicago Heights, IL, where patrons could enjoy his legendary home-made beef sandwiches (served on Marconi bread with one onion slice, two pickles and a pepper on top) with a cold Bud or his signature dry gin martini. Jake is survived by his spouse, Thelma J. Biamonte (née Capriotti); three daughters including Lori J. Biamonte-O'Mara (Brendan), Cari L. Biamonte-Bolda (Frederick), and Geri K. Biamonte. Jake was proud of his two grandsons, Mason P. O'Mara (Ashley Silbaugh) of Madison, WI and Morgan P. O'Mara of Rock Island, IL. A funeral mass will be held in his honor at St. Agnes Church in Chicago Heights, IL, on October 24th, 2020 at 10a.m. He will later be interred at Abraham Lincoln Veterans Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Attendance at both services will be limited due to necessity. Jake will forever be remembered as an icon of love, loyalty, and generosity. Donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Calumet in Munster, IN. https://www.hospicecalumet.org/get-involved/donate/ Requests for memorial cards may be sent to gkbiamonte@yahoo.com. Please include name and mailing address.


Published in SouthtownStar on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Memories & Condolences

6 entries
October 7, 2020
We love you Uncle Jake! Love Tommy, Allison, and the Amadio family
Allison Amadio
Family
October 7, 2020
Miss y’all biamonte
Maryjo Romero Qunell
Friend
October 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Jake's passing. Loved this man full of kindness and always his family first. Condolences to the whole family.
Yvette Betancourt
Friend
October 7, 2020
A wonderful family. So sorry.
Rose Crockett
Friend
October 7, 2020
Cari, My deepest sympathies to your whole family at this heartbreaking time. I remember meeting your mom and dad and it was a priceless experience!! May God surround you with His care. Love and prayers. Karyn Robertson
Karyn Robertson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Dear Biamonte family, I am so very sorry for you loss. Jake was a sweet, kind and gentle man. He has earned his angel wings.
May he rest in peace and may you each find comfort in trusting that he is not suffering.
Blessings,
Jackie
Jacqueline Bolda
Family
