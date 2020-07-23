1/1
Jacqueline A. Oakes
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
It is with deep sadness that we mourn the July 16, 2020 passing of Jacqueline Ann (Ryan) Oakes, age 58, of New Lenox formerly of Homewood. Loving and beloved mother of Matthew, Ashley and Morgan Oakes. Dear sister of Carol (George) Vanderschoot, James (Cozy), the late Michael (Florence), Robert (Mary Kay) Ryan, Diane (Kurt) Gifford, the late Janet McLaughlin, Richard, Joseph, Thomas (Beth) Ryan. Former husband and the father of her children, David Oakes. A Memorial Mass and interment private for Jackie will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family will receive friends prior to Mass. If the church is at capacity or you are unable to attend, you may tune in virtually to the service via ZOOM. For further information and to leave a remembrance, please visit http://www.tews-ryanfh.com/obits or call 708-798-5300



Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Service
10:00 AM
We will update Zoom Info with link soon
JUL
25
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Funeral services provided by
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 20, 2020
Jackie and I went to HF together. We met in our Spanish class and started hanging out. She is a beautiful spirit and always had a shining smile. She came to our 40 year reunion and drove us around Friday night to several of the gatherings - we had a great time together! So glad to spend this precious time with her. She was one of my favorite classmates. She will be missed!
Karen Repking Engberg
Friend
