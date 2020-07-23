It is with deep sadness that we mourn the July 16, 2020 passing of Jacqueline Ann (Ryan) Oakes, age 58, of New Lenox formerly of Homewood. Loving and beloved mother of Matthew, Ashley and Morgan Oakes. Dear sister of Carol (George) Vanderschoot, James (Cozy), the late Michael (Florence), Robert (Mary Kay) Ryan, Diane (Kurt) Gifford, the late Janet McLaughlin, Richard, Joseph, Thomas (Beth) Ryan. Former husband and the father of her children, David Oakes. A Memorial Mass and interment private for Jackie will be held at St. Joseph Parish, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 am. Family will receive friends prior to Mass. If the church is at capacity or you are unable to attend, you may tune in virtually to the service via ZOOM. For further information and to leave a remembrance, please visit http://www.tews-ryanfh.com/obits
or call 708-798-5300