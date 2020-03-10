Home

Jacqueline L. Wilson

Jacqueline L. Wilson Obituary
Jacqueline L. Wilson, nee Gidley, 75, of Orland Park, at rest March 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack. Loving mother of Christine (Mike) McRight, Jennifer (John) Lenkiewicz, John Wilson III, Mary Gretchen (Matt) Baumann, Michael (Daisy) Wilson, and Peter Wilson. Cherished grandmother of Emily and Griffin McRight, Michael and Ryan Lenkiewicz, Jack and Kate Baumann, and Jacqueline, Maricela, Nicholas, and Nellie Wilson. Loving sister of the late Beau Gidley and fond sister-in-law of Donna Wilson. Services and interment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Orland Funeral Home.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 10, 2020
