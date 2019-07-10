Home

Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-836-5000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Jacquelyn Cerf, age 97, of Highland, IN formerly of Homewood/Chicago, IL. She is survived by her daughter: Nancy (Ted) Pinkert; niece: Holly (David) Ervin; great nephew: Dustin (Kristen) Ervin; great niece: Abbey (Chris) Eagles; and other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Eugene; two brothers: Robert (Vera) Barnett and Ronald (Florice) Barnett; and niece: Sharon Bialas. Jacquelyn had a passion for art. She taught adults for many years. In their later years; her and her husband switched to stained glass traveling throughout the country winning many awards. Visitation with the family will be on Friday July 12, 2019 from 10am-12pm at Burns-Kish Funeral Home, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A private interment will take place at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. Please visit www.burnskish.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 10, 2019
