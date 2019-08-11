Home

Kerr-Parzygnot Chicago Heights Funeral Home
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-754-0016
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral Mass
540 Dixie Highway
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
View Map
James A. Malizia

James A. Malizia Obituary
James A. Malizia age 73 of Flossmoor, Illinois passed away on August 10, 2019. Beloved husband of 49 years to Rose M. (nee Collins); loving father to Alicia Malizia, Joseph (Amy) Malizia and James (Katrina) Malizia. Cherished grandfather to Neiko Calderone, Alec Fischer, Samuel Fischer, Nathaniel and Joshua Malizia. Fond brother to Jerry (Lee) Malizia, Rosemary Malizia and the late Sandra Hall. James retired as a Project Manager for CNA Insurance Company.

Visitation Wednesday, August 14th from 1PM to 6PM at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home 540 Dixie Hwy. (at Joe Orr Rd.), Chicago Heights, IL 60411. Funeral mass on Thursday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment: Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. (708) 754-0016.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Aug. 11, 2019
