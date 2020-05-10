James Arthur Kowatch
James Arthur "Piney" Kowatch, 84, formerly residing in Tinley Park, IL passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center, Elkhart.

Jim was born on May 28, 1935, in Culver, IN to the late John and Vada (Burch) Kowatch. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Gloria (Kurtz) Kowatch and by his five siblings, Jack, Ed, John, Mary Ellen Miller and Fern Little.

On November 22, 2003, in Orland Park, IL, Jim married Beverly (Clark) Boles, who survives.

Jim is also survived by five children with his first wife Gloria, Constance (Alex) Cepeda, of LaPorte, IN, Jeffrey (Claire) Kowatch and Elizabeth Kowatch of Fort Wayne, IN, Linda Kowatch of Osceola, IN, and Robert (Tilly) Kowatch of Noblesville, IN; a stepdaughter, Sydney Boles of Sauk Village, IL, and a stepson, Bradley (Simone) Boles of Lubeck, Germany.

Jim was blessed with Gloria by six grandchildren Chad (Carrie) Cepeda of Dickson, TN, Hannah (Tony) Opliger, Krista (Jon) Agler and Emma Kowatch of Fort Wayne, IN, Kyle (Ruth) Cepeda of Joliet, IL, Cassandra Cepeda of Elkhart, IN; and two step-granddaughters Luna and Freya; and 7 great-grandchildren Annissa, Shalom, Saj, Moses, Eden, Jubilee and Presley.

Jim was a life-long educator who retired from LaVille Jr.-Sr. High School. He loved watching his family participating in athletic events, musical concerts and family gatherings. He enjoyed church and friends in Tinley Park. He was a Cubs fan who loved Glenn Miller. Jim was very musical and spent hours playing the family piano.

In accordance with Jim's wishes, his body will be cremated and there will be no visitation. A private family celebration of life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Harbor Lights Hospice of Mishawaka, Hubbard Hill Living Wisdom Center in Elkhart, the Alzheimer's Association or to the charity of donor's choice. Arrangements are being handled by Odom Funeral Home, Culver, IN.


Published in SouthtownStar on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
May 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I was blessed to have met Jim and some of his beautiful family in the recent months. My life will be forever changed since crossing paths.
Renee
Friend
May 8, 2020
To Connie and her siblings and family members. So sorry to hear of your dads passing. So many people were connected to your dad and your family. He will be fondly remembered. I hope your memories of him will bring you comfort and peace in the years to come.
Carol McDougal
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Yvonne
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
I was blessed to be a fellow faculty member with Jim at LaVille after being a student there. Jim was never my teacher but he was involved with guiding all the youth at LaVille. I loved his Driver Ed. stories. I also witnessed Jim in LaPorte many, many times supporting grandchildren at athletic events. It was always good to converse and check up on his kids and family members. I don't know you all but Connie, Jeff, Chad and Kyle, my condolences. My thoughts and prayers to your family.
Randy McGriff
Friend
May 8, 2020
Had Mr Kowatch as my drivers education teacher at LaVille. I didn't know anything about driving till drivers education. I remember him as being patient and Kind. He was a great teacher. Without him teaching me to drive I would probably be stuck home all these years later. Thank you Mr Kowatch. May the Lord wrap his arms around your family and give them piece.
Karen Richmond
May 8, 2020
Remembering Jim from Laville HS in Indiana. He was a kind man. Lived down Tyler Rd very close to our house. I worked with Gloria at the bank for several years. Went to school with their kids. My sympathy and prayers for the family during this sad time for them. Rejoice for Jim as he is whole again and in our Saviors presence. Sincerely~Carol (Jones) Bradley
Carol
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
Many fond memories of the Cox & Kowatch clans getting together. Love and prayers to the family.
Steve Cox
Friend
