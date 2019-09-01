Home

Maher Funeral Home - Tinley Park
17101 71st Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 781-9212
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maher Funeral Home
17101 71st Ave.
Tinley Park, IL
Dickson, James B., 66 of Lockport 25 years, formerly of the south suburbs, passed away August 28, 2019. He is survived by his loving family: Daughters: Nicole (Michael Mistretta) of Aurora and Alexis (Samantha Wilder-Dickson) of Crest Hill; step-granddaughter: Carina Mistretta; brother, John (Kathy) Dickson of Chicago Heights, nephew, David (Stephanie) Dickson of Chicago, great-niece, Ava and a great-nephew on the way, and his former wife and dear friend, Pauline Dickson. Jim was born to the late James and Dorothy Dickson in Chicago. He was raised in Chicago Heights and a graduate of the Univ. of Albuquerque, NM and received both his Masters' Degrees in Elementary Ed and Special Ed from Governors State Univ. He had a passion for learning and shared it with his students as a Special Education teacher at Lockport Township High School and as a Professor at Joliet Jr. College where he taught Anthropology and History. As a devoted father, he enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling especially to Door County, WI and to Starved Rock with his girls. He was an animal lover and will also be missed by his pets: Duncan, Oliver and Lady. Visitation will be held on Thus., Sept 5th from 2:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71stAve. Tinley Park, IL. Interment following at Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood, IL. Memorials may be directed to the Cancer Support Center, 19645 South LaGrange Rd in Mokena, IL 60448. To sign guestbook or for questions please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019
