Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
BETHANY UNION CHURCH
1750 W. 103rd St.
Chicago, IL
James B. Zizic Obituary
James B. Zizic, 70, August 25, 2019, a lifelong resident of the south suburbs, having spent most of his life in Homewood, IL, devoted father of David Zizic, of Chicago, Steven (Angela) Zizic, of Homewood, and Kevin Zizic, of Homewood; proud grandfather of Tyler Zizic, U.S.A.F., Kameron Zizic, Jake Zizic, and Teagan Zizic; dear brother of Ronald Zizic (Robert Kman); loving son of the late Armond and Edna Bernard Zizic.



A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at BETHANY UNION CHURCH, 1750 W. 103rd St., Chicago. Rev. Dr. Lawrence Cameron, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Union Church, 1750 W. 103rd St., Chicago, IL 60643, greatly appreciated.

Please visit JAMES B. ZIZIC BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Arrangements by CENTRAL CHAPELS-Chicago, Robert J. Moynihan & Co., 773-581-9000.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019
