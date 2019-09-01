|
James B. Zizic, 70, August 25, 2019, a lifelong resident of the south suburbs, having spent most of his life in Homewood, IL, devoted father of David Zizic, of Chicago, Steven (Angela) Zizic, of Homewood, and Kevin Zizic, of Homewood; proud grandfather of Tyler Zizic, U.S.A.F., Kameron Zizic, Jake Zizic, and Teagan Zizic; dear brother of Ronald Zizic (Robert Kman); loving son of the late Armond and Edna Bernard Zizic.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11 a.m., at BETHANY UNION CHURCH, 1750 W. 103rd St., Chicago. Rev. Dr. Lawrence Cameron, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethany Union Church, 1750 W. 103rd St., Chicago, IL 60643, greatly appreciated.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Sept. 1, 2019