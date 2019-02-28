|
|
James Bruce Kerrigan, February 21, 2019, age 78. Late of Homewood. Loving father of Maridyth (Deen) Smith and the late James Bernard (JB) Kerrigan. Cherished grandfather of Cameron and Callie Smith. Dear cousin of Christena Rath-Swartz and Chrissy Swartz. Former husband of Joyce Kerrigan. Fond brother in law, uncle and friend to many. Memorial visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 3:00 p.m. Memorials to Corinne Jennine Schillings Foundation, 10645 Nebraska St., Frankfort, IL 60423-2223 would be appreciated. www.cjsfoundation.org. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708 798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Feb. 28, 2019