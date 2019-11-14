Home

Services
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
James D. Bartusiak Obituary
James D. Bartusiak, U.S. Army Veteran, 80 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Bludgen. Loving father of Dorothy Ann (Edward) Borowski, Michael (Peggy) Minarcik, James Minarcik, and Donna Minarcik. Cherished grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 10, and great-great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Carol Culton, Diane Sypor, and David Bartusiak. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Alexander Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019
