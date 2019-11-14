|
James D. Bartusiak, U.S. Army Veteran, 80 years. Beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Bludgen. Loving father of Dorothy Ann (Edward) Borowski, Michael (Peggy) Minarcik, James Minarcik, and Donna Minarcik. Cherished grandfather of 10, great-grandfather of 10, and great-great grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Carol Culton, Diane Sypor, and David Bartusiak. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to St. Alexander Church for a 10 A.M. Mass. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Nov. 14, 2019