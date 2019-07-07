|
U.S. Navy veteran, late of Naples, FL. Formerly of Steger, IL Arlington, TX, and Charlotte, NC. Graduated from Bloom HS, 1972. Earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology in 1982 from NIU. Jim was a lifelong & avid geologist/paleontologist. Beloved husband and best friend of Dr. Leslie (Trischank) Hussey for 41 years. Loving and cherished father/father-in-law of Erin (Britt) Martin and Christa Hussey. Proud and loving grandpa to Anthony James Martin. Dear son of Gloria (the late Loran) Hussey. Special brother of Bob (Lori), Jane (Dave) Magee, Mike (Kathy) and Chuck (Mary) Hussey. Son-in-law of Corrine (the late August) Trischank. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home 18230 S. Dixie Hwy, Homewood, Il. Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 am. Committal service with full military honors, 12:30 pm at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Bethesda Lutheran Home, 600 Hoffman Drive, Watertown, Wisconsin 53094. 708-798-5300 or www.tews-ryanfh.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 7, 2019