James E. Quigley
James E. Quigley, age 89; beloved husband of Doris (nee Dawsin); cherished father of Timothy (Julie) Quigley, Suzanne (Albert) Lasowski and the late Thomas Quigley; dear grandpa of Dorianne (Christopher) Janonis, James (Karmen), Kevin (fiancée Sharon) Lasowski, Matthew (Nicole) and Lisa (Ryan) Johnson; loving great grandpa of Scarlett, Logan and Matthew. Visitation Friday 3-8 P.M. Due to Phase 3 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines, visitation is limited to 25 people at all times. We kindly ask you to keep your visitation brief to allow all to pay their respects. Masks and social distancing are required. Funeral service and interment are private. Info: (708) 429-3200



Published in SouthtownStar on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
