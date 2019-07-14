|
James F. Petersen, age 67, passed away on July 9, 2019, of Homewood. Life partner of Adrienne M. Kusy. Dear father of Sheila (P.J. Rashid) Petersen and Christie (David Swope) Petersen. Cherished grandfather of Jade Rashid. Loving brother of Sandra (late Daniel) Ruebusch, William (Melinda) Petersen and John (Jeanette) Petersen. Resting at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home on Monday July 15, from 1 p.m. until the time of Service at 5 p.m. For additional information contact Tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on July 14, 2019