James Francis Johnson


1940 - 2019
James Francis Johnson Obituary
James Francis 'Jimmy' Johnson of New Market passed away 28 June 2019 suddenly in his sleep at his home. He was born 29 Nov 1940 in Chicago.

For many years he drove a truck for Boersma Brothers hauling concrete block for the Illinois Brick Company in Blue Island, IL. He retired from his mechanics position with Hanson Material Service at the Thornton Quarry in 2005 and moved with his wife Janet to New Market, TN.

He is preceded in death by his wife Janet M (Loar), his parents William A. and Earlyn B. (McGraw) Johnson, and his brother Ronald A. Johnson.

He is survived by his children, Linda M (Jeff) Price, Phyllis D (Ron) Fraider, Shawn A (Mark) Alley, Jim F (Jennifer) Johnson and seven grandchildren; Frank Wielgorecki, Brianna (Fraider) Massie, Tami, Megan & Danielle Fraider, Jennifer & Miles Alley.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home July 13, Noon -3pm.
Published in the Daily Southtown from July 5 to July 7, 2019
