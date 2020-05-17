James (Jim, Jimmy or Mac) George McCarthy of Chicago, IL passed peacefully in his home on May 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife Cecile Noel (Rasmussen) and seven loving children, Kay (Terry) Staley from Minnosota, Robert (Tonya) McCarthy from Ohio, Judy (Pawel) Jedynak from Indiana, Jamerson McCarthy from Washington State, Carl (Martha) McCarthy from California, Bonnie McCarthy and Kimberly McCarthy, both from Chicago, and the late Russell McCarthy. James was also the proud grandfather of Jennifer (Kenneth) Flathers, Eric (Nikkie) Staley, Melissa (Tony) Talkowski, Shawna McCarthy, James McCarthy, Janie McCarthy, Caleb McCarthy, Rachel Jedynak, Joshua Jedynak, Jakub Jedynak, Lukus McCarthy, Ashley McCarthy, Tyler McCarthy, Patrick Flores, Marco Flores and great-grandfather to Matthew, Branden, Justin, Peyton, Teah, Dakota, Liam, Mikayla, Danica, Addelynn, Ezekiel, and Donovan. James was born in Chicago and had one sister, Patricia Berlin of Marengo, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, James McCarthy (Budner) and Marie (Skamarakas). James worked for over 30 years as a railroad switchman at Union Station in Chicago. He loved to play golf and was a champion golf player on the Forester's Golf League for many years. As a point of pride, he talked about his hole-in-one for years. His lifelong love affair with the Chicago Cubs was unfailing. He was their biggest fan and we're grateful he was able to see them win a World Series. As an umpire for the Mt. Greenwood Little League, he inspired hundreds of young players and maybe kicked some of them out of a game or two. He was also a deacon at Morgan Park Presbyterian Church for many years. He spent many hours preparing and distributing food through Meals-on-Wheels. He loved watching 60 year old TV game shows, Jeopardy, eating Hershey's chocolate, shakes (any sweets for that matter), Aunt Pat's potato kugelis, and sports (except for maybe hockey). He had a knack for numbers and his infamous favorite pastime was to tell jokes and riddles to anyone willing to listen. He was fond of always asking, "How's your old tomato?", as well as saying, "Hey dude!", and the grandchildren loved encouraging him to take out his false teeth. Finally, the family asks that in honor of James you write Notre Dame University and ask them to dismantle their football program. He wanted everyone to be a Northwestern football fan. The family would like to thank Sanctuary Hospice for their care and compassion. Due to today's environment the burial will be private. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 17, 2020.