James H. Houran, age 64, a long time resident of Lemont, IL passed away Friday April 26th. Born and raised in Chicago Heights, Jim was a graduate of Marian Catholic High School class of 1972 and Monmouth College class of 1976. A salesman and later President for many years at the family owned Cook's Office Equipment in Chicago Heights. Father of Emma K. Houran. Husband of Gail Bianucci Houran. Son of Charlotte nee Hervey and the late James G. Houran. Brother of the late Kimberly Ann Bratta. Uncle of Michael Bratta and friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W. 14th St. (U.S. Rt. 30, 3 blks E. of Western Ave.), Chicago Heights on Tuesday April 30th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday morning 9:30 AM to St. Agnes Church, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial's to www.feedthechilfren.org in James name would be appreciated by the Houran family. For further service info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Apr. 28, 2019