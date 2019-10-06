|
James H. Johnson, age 85, of Steger, Illinois, passed away peacefully October 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Doris Johnson nee McDonald. Loving father of Terry (Sandra) Johnson, Lori (William) Wazny, and Dean Johnson. Cherished grandfather of TJ, Stephanie, and Michael (Jamie). Great grandfather of Kaiya, Charlie Ann, and Libby. Dear brother of Barbara Hayes, Connie Borchette, and Sandy (Roy) Mason. Loving uncle of many nieces and nephews. James retired from the Ford Stamping Plant after over 35 years of service. James was a proud US Army Veteran. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Monday, October 7, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Smits, Steger Memorial Chapel 3045 Chicago Rd. Steger, IL 60475. Funeral Service Tuesday, October 8, 2019 10:00 a.m. at Steger Memorial Chapel. Interment at Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. For more information, please call 708-755-6100 or visit www.smitsfh.com.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Oct. 6, 2019