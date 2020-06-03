James Baranski age 73, lifetime resident of Crete, Illinois. Loving husband of Jeanne (nee Maulin) and 1st wife late Barbara (Painter) 2004. Beloved father to Joe (Shiela) Baranski, Jeff Baranski, Brian (Lisa) Baranski and Julie Baranski. Cherished grandfather to 10. Beautiful brother to Dennis Baranski. Jim graduated from Crete Monee High School and Northern Illinois University. Jim retired after 37 years as a teacher with the Crete School District. Jim loved writing sports articles for the Southtown Star, The Vedette (Crete Monitor), was a Certified Umpire, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a fan of all sports. Donations can be made to South Suburban Human Society, Chicago Heights or the Crete Food Pantry.
Due to the current circumstance and restrictions caused by Covid-19 we ask that you please follow the states guidelines where masks/ face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Visitation Thursday, June 4th, from 3PM until 7PM at the Crete Funeral Home, 1182 Main Street, Crete, Illinois. Funeral service the funeral home on Friday at 10AM. Entombment: Skyline Memorial Park, Monee, Illinois. Info: (708) 672-7600. cretefuneralhome.com
Published in SouthtownStar on Jun. 3, 2020.