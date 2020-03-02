|
James J. Nowicki. Age 85. Lifelong Chicago Heights resident. Passed away peacefully Saturday February 29, 2020. Graduate of Bloom High School. United States Coast Guard Veteran. Retired Chicago Heights Police Officer after 35 years of service. Husband for 56 years to Mary Ann nee Tiberi. Father of Darrin (Susan) Nowicki and Traci (Eric) Slowinski. Grandfather of Camille, Nicole Nowicki and Nola Slowinski. Son of the late Stephanie nee Stec and Constantine Nowicki. Brother of the late Theodore Nowicki, Agnes Nowicki and Constance (late Richard) Starkey. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Wednesday March 4, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Funeral Thursday 9:15 am from funeral home to St Agnes Church, 1501 Chicago Road, Chicago Heights. Mass 10:00 am. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jim's name to , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or , 17060 S. Oak Park Avenue, Tinley Park, IL, 60477 would be appreciated by the Nowicki family. Info 708-481-9230.
Published in the Daily Southtown on Mar. 2, 2020