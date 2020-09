James Kazlauskas, 92, passed away September 19, 2020 in Groesbeck, TX. He was born in Chicago; served in the U.S. Marines 1945-1948; moved to California in 1975; and recently moved to Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Pinky, daughter Nancy, and sister Antoinette and husband Eugene Erickson. He is survived by sons James (JoAnne) Kazlauskas, Groesbeck,TX and Wayne Kazlauskas, Chicago; granddaughters, Joy Kazlauskas of TX and Judy (Ron) Ditzler of IL; great-grandsons, Dustin, Bryce, and Derek; and many loving nieces and nephews.





