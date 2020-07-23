James Lee Schultz. Age 88. Longtime Park Forest resident born and raised in Beecher. Graduate of Beecher High School. United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. Beloved husband for 45 years to the late Mary Jeanne nee Heiser. Loving father of Debra (Chris) Oberheim, James (Elizabeth) Schultz, Scott Schultz and Nanci (Robert) Natale. Proud grandfather of Melissa (Matthew) Czerwinski, Jonathon (Erin) Oberheim, Zachary, Alexandria, Scott, Isaac, Madeline Schultz, Robert Jr and Gianna Natale. Son of the late Clara nee Selk and Edward Schultz. Brother of Bonnie, Betty, Carol and the late Sylvester, LaVerne, Lorraine, Garneta, Faith, Julia, Charles, Trenna, Glen, Edward, Clara, twin sister Genevieve, Robert, Jack, Jean, and Baby Girl Schultz. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday July 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral services 7:30 pm. Private burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com
.