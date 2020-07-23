1/2
James Lee Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Schultz. Age 88. Longtime Park Forest resident born and raised in Beecher. Graduate of Beecher High School. United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. Beloved husband for 45 years to the late Mary Jeanne nee Heiser. Loving father of Debra (Chris) Oberheim, James (Elizabeth) Schultz, Scott Schultz and Nanci (Robert) Natale. Proud grandfather of Melissa (Matthew) Czerwinski, Jonathon (Erin) Oberheim, Zachary, Alexandria, Scott, Isaac, Madeline Schultz, Robert Jr and Gianna Natale. Son of the late Clara nee Selk and Edward Schultz. Brother of Bonnie, Betty, Carol and the late Sylvester, LaVerne, Lorraine, Garneta, Faith, Julia, Charles, Trenna, Glen, Edward, Clara, twin sister Genevieve, Robert, Jack, Jean, and Baby Girl Schultz. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Friend of many. Resting at Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, 530 W 14th St (US Rt 30, 3 blks E of Western Ave), Chicago Heights on Friday July 24, 2020 from 2:00 pm until time of funeral services 7:30 pm. Private burial Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Info 708-481-9230 and panozzobros.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Reposing
02:00 - 07:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home
530 W. 14th Street
Chicago Heights, IL 60411
708-481-9230
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Dear Debbie and family you have my deepest sympathy. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Joyce Goodman
Joyce goodman
Friend
July 23, 2020
Our dearest Uncle Jim. I will miss you. My deepest sympathy to the family. Barbara (Anderson) Myers.
Clara's daughter
Barbara Myers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved