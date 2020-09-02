James M. Long age 84, late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Carollo) Long. Loving father of Anne Marie Long, Matthew Long, Sarah (brett Grossman) Long and Emily Long. Proud Papa of August Long. Dear brother of Barbara (late Richard) Stancik, Marilyn (late Glen) Miller, Janet (Keith) Nebeker and Christine (Ken) Koval. Member of I.B.E.W. Local #134. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Christopher Education Fund, St. Christopher St. Vincent DePaul Society or Miseracordia. Funeral Friday 10:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 – 8 PM. The IL Dept. of Public Health requires masks, social distancing and maximum of 50 people in attendance at visitation so please keep your visit brief to accommodate others wishing to attend. For further info or to sign online guestbook www.hickeyfuneral.com
or call 708-385-4478.