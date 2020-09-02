1/
James M. Long age 84, late of Midlothian, IL. Beloved husband of Marlene (nee Carollo) Long. Loving father of Anne Marie Long, Matthew Long, Sarah (brett Grossman) Long and Emily Long. Proud Papa of August Long. Dear brother of Barbara (late Richard) Stancik, Marilyn (late Glen) Miller, Janet (Keith) Nebeker and Christine (Ken) Koval. Member of I.B.E.W. Local #134. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Christopher Education Fund, St. Christopher St. Vincent DePaul Society or Miseracordia. Funeral Friday 10:30 AM from the Hickey Memorial Chapel 4201 W. 147th St. Midlothian to St. Christopher Church for Mass at 11:00 AM. Private interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3 – 8 PM. The IL Dept. of Public Health requires masks, social distancing and maximum of 50 people in attendance at visitation so please keep your visit brief to accommodate others wishing to attend. For further info or to sign online guestbook www.hickeyfuneral.com or call 708-385-4478.



Published in SouthtownStar on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HICKEY MEMORIAL CHAPELS
4201 West 147th St
Midlothian, IL 60445
(708) 385-4478
