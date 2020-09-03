James P. Fleming, age 70, late of Mokena, IL. US Air Force Veteran. Beloved son of the late Harry & Eleanor Fleming. Cherished brother of Terry (late Robert) Moorefield, Ed (Fran) Fleming, Dan (Mary Kay) Fleming, and the late William Fleming. Devoted friend of Mary Hassman. Loving uncle of Sarah (Brent) Bowlin, Robby (Anna) Moorefield, Therese (Michael) Blais, Katie (Scott) Bobo, Patricia Fleming, Kevin Fleming and Matthew Fleming. Great uncle of Mary Grace and Miller Bowlin, Robert and Daniel Moorefield, and Eleanor Fleming. Visitation, Friday, September 4th, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 10:00 AM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 19604 S. Wolf Rd, Mokena, IL. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to New Lenox American Legion, 14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox IL 60451. *Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home and Church. Gathering size will be limited to less than twenty (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com