James P. Hernon, age 77, Native of Boleybeg, Barna, County Galway, Ireland, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved husband of Mary Hernon nee Naughton. Loving father of James (Monta), Michael (Amy). Proud grandfather of Brendan, James "JJ", Conor, Robbie, Mary Kate, Colin, Siena, Henry. Caring brother of Sally (John) Geraghty, Ann (Michael) Doorhy, Michael (Teresa), Peter (Bridget), Rita (late John) Kerins, Marie (late Clement) Bowen, Angela (Michael) Mulcair. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents James and Maria Hernon, brothers Dennis, Martin, Thomas, Patrick, Gerard, and sisters Mary, Nora, and Maisie. Proud member of Local 130 Plumbers for over 50 years. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. Final Visitation and Funeral Monday December 9, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, Il 60448. Visitation 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 4, 2019