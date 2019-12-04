Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
19515 115th Avenue
Mokena, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
19515 115th Avenue
Mokena, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hernon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James P. Hernon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James P. Hernon Obituary
James P. Hernon, age 77, Native of Boleybeg, Barna, County Galway, Ireland, late of Mokena, IL. Beloved husband of Mary Hernon nee Naughton. Loving father of James (Monta), Michael (Amy). Proud grandfather of Brendan, James "JJ", Conor, Robbie, Mary Kate, Colin, Siena, Henry. Caring brother of Sally (John) Geraghty, Ann (Michael) Doorhy, Michael (Teresa), Peter (Bridget), Rita (late John) Kerins, Marie (late Clement) Bowen, Angela (Michael) Mulcair. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents James and Maria Hernon, brothers Dennis, Martin, Thomas, Patrick, Gerard, and sisters Mary, Nora, and Maisie. Proud member of Local 130 Plumbers for over 50 years. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home, 17248 Harlem Avenue Tinley Park, IL. Final Visitation and Funeral Monday December 9, 2019 at St. Mary Church, 19515 115th Avenue, Mokena, Il 60448.  Visitation 10:00 AM.  Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. For information on services, 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com
Published in the Daily Southtown on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -