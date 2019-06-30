|
|
James R. John, age 77, of Oak Forest, United States Marine Corps Veteran, passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Chong C. (nee Yi) John. Loving father of Janice Farley and step-father of Lee Skruch. Dear brother of Carole (Raymond) DeVivo. James was retired from the Chicago Fire Department where he worked for 31 years. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019