Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
(708) 687-2990
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
McKenzie Funeral Home Ltd
15618 Cicero Ave
Oak Forest, IL 60452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James John
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. John

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. John Obituary
James R. John, age 77, of Oak Forest, United States Marine Corps Veteran, passed away June 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Chong C. (nee Yi) John. Loving father of Janice Farley and step-father of Lee Skruch. Dear brother of Carole (Raymond) DeVivo. James was retired from the Chicago Fire Department where he worked for 31 years. Funeral Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the McKenzie Funeral Home, 15618 S. Cicero Ave., Oak Forest. Interment with Military Honors at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Visitation Monday, July 1, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For information, call: 708-687-2990.
Published in the Daily Southtown on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now