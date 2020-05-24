James R. Manning
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. "Jim" Manning, age 82, beloved husband for 57 years to Ruth, nee Schueler. Loving father of James Francis (late Shelly) Manning, the late Michael T. Manning, Jeanne Marie McCarthy, Daniel J. (Pamela) Manning and his "adopted son" Joseph Brabec. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Matt Fiskiewicz) Manning, Jessica (Matt) Layhe, Jack McCarthy, Connor J. Manning, Becca Baker and Samantha Baker. Dearest great-grandfather of Andrew. Preceded in death by his sisters Dolores Nugent, Rosemary Shaffner and Patricia Fink. Dear uncle of John Nugent, Dan Nugent, Michael Nugent, Patricia Farrell and Mary Ellen Glazier. Jim retired from the Chicago Bureau of Streets & Sanitation in 1998 after 37 years of faithful service. He was a proud member of the Illinois National Guard. Jim was a wonderful family man who lived for his kids and grandkids. He loved family parties, was a good neighbor, loyal friend and was always there when you needed him. He was also an animal lover and dog whisperer--affectionately known as "grandpa bones". Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private funeral service will be held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Pat and Ron Fisher
Neighbor
May 21, 2020
Offering my sincere condolences during this difficult time, may are God grant you the strength and courage you need during this time. God does care for you and your family personally, and he is near to all those calling on him.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved