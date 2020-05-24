James R. "Jim" Manning, age 82, beloved husband for 57 years to Ruth, nee Schueler. Loving father of James Francis (late Shelly) Manning, the late Michael T. Manning, Jeanne Marie McCarthy, Daniel J. (Pamela) Manning and his "adopted son" Joseph Brabec. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Matt Fiskiewicz) Manning, Jessica (Matt) Layhe, Jack McCarthy, Connor J. Manning, Becca Baker and Samantha Baker. Dearest great-grandfather of Andrew. Preceded in death by his sisters Dolores Nugent, Rosemary Shaffner and Patricia Fink. Dear uncle of John Nugent, Dan Nugent, Michael Nugent, Patricia Farrell and Mary Ellen Glazier. Jim retired from the Chicago Bureau of Streets & Sanitation in 1998 after 37 years of faithful service. He was a proud member of the Illinois National Guard. Jim was a wonderful family man who lived for his kids and grandkids. He loved family parties, was a good neighbor, loyal friend and was always there when you needed him. He was also an animal lover and dog whisperer--affectionately known as "grandpa bones". Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, a private funeral service will be held. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in SouthtownStar on May 24, 2020.