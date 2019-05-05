|
James R. "Bob" Mick, April 29th, 2019 age 83. Late of Richton Park, Formerly of Long Beach, CA. Beloved husband of Judith Mick nee Bishop. Loving father of Mary (Steve) Davis, Rebecca (John) Rhode and Joseph (Linda) Mick. Cherished grandfather of Johnny, Jake, Alexandra, Lauren and Mickey. Dear brother of Mary Hoppe, Sheri Cooper, Andy Tubbs and the late Charles Mick and Anita Jackson. Retired as TSGT from U.S. Air Force. Avid gardener, photographer and woodworker. Visitation at the Calvary Assembly of God Church, 18620 Governors Highway, Flossmoor, IL 60422, Tuesday, May 7th from 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Mar 8th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in the Daily Southtown on May 5, 2019