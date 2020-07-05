James 'Jim' R. Myers Jr., age 85, United States Army Veteran; beloved husband for 46 years of Denise (nee Stiglich); loving dad of Mitchell (Rosezell), Thomas, Michele, Robert (Pam), Stella, Laura (Marcos) Viloria, Christopher, Heather (Ron) Czajka and the late Shane Myers; cherished Papa of 34; dear great and great-great grandpa of many; fond brother of John and Ken Myers. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home. (708)-429-3200